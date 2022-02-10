Samsung Confirms Android OS Upgrades for Selected Devices

Samsung’s 9th Feb event virtual event ha taken place successfully and most of the things that we expected has come to a reality. Its great news for the Samsung fans and Android users. Another news that we shared regarding the Android upgrade has also been proved right. Samsung has confirmed it at its unpacking event that it will be providing four years of Android OS upgrades to selected devices.

As expected the new Galaxy S22 series is heading the list of devices that will be getting the four year Android OS update. Samsung has added a few more of the existing devices to the list. Below we will be sharing the devices detail.

The Korean company has selected a few of its devices initially namely Galaxy S, Galaxy Z and Galaxy A series along with a few Galaxy Tabs. Furthermore, the company also confirmed that these Galaxy device will be getting up to five years of security updates.

All the new future Galaxy S, Galaxy Z devices will be getting these updates. The whole series of Galaxy S22, S21 along with S21 FE are getting the four Android upgrades. Among the Galaxy Z series Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be the lucky phones to get the upgrade. The Galaxy Tab S8 series are also in the list and so are the Galaxy A series that are planned for this year.

It is for the first time that Android devices are getting such a software update. This step will definitely give the Samsung fans number a boost and mental satisfaction.

