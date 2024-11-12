Samsung Confirms Dolby Atmos Bug in Galaxy Devices Following One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung started rolling out the highly anticipated One UI 6.1.1 a couple of months ago. The update first made its way to the Galaxy S24 and eventually older flagships like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5. However, users soon met with unexpected issues after getting the update. Even though, Samsung had to halt the update for the Galaxy S23 Ultra due to a significant camera glitch. Another issue arose alongside this. Galaxy users started reporting degraded audio quality in Dolby Atmos mode, sparking frustration across forums and social media. Recently, Samsung acknowledged the Dolby Atmos bug, which impacted users on models including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9.

One UI 6.1.1 Woes: Dolby Atmos Bug Acknowledged, Fix Coming Soon

According to Samsung’s statement, the issue stems from an upgrade in the Dolby Atmos Library from version 3.10 to 3.12. It was intended to improve the 360 Audio feature. However, it led to altered sound performance across different audio modes. For some people, the effect was so noticeable that they disabled Dolby Atmos altogether.

The tech giant confirmed that it has communicated the issue to Dolby, which is reportedly working on a solution. Samsung initially released a security patch in November, but the fix did not make it into that update. Now, users are hopeful that the issue will be resolved with the upcoming December security patch.

For Galaxy fans, the arrival of One UI 6.1.1 was meant to enhance their experience, not hinder it. Let’s wait and hope for a swift resolution so that users can get the full advantage of One UI updates without sacrificing sound quality. Are you experiencing issues with Dolby Atmos after the update? Do share with us in the comment section.

