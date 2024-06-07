Samsung has officially confirmed that its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, will feature enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities. This announcement, which aligns with recent industry rumours, was made by Won-Joon Choi, Samsung’s Executive Vice President and Head of the Mobile R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business, in a blog post. These new devices will launch in early July.

Choi emphasized that Samsung is trying hard to optimise the Galaxy AI experience for its next generation of foldables. He stated, “Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy, and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all-new possibilities.” This indicates that Samsung aims to create a seamless integration of hardware and AI to enhance user experience.

Samsung confirms Galaxy AI for the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 Devices

Samsung’s approach to integrating AI into its devices involves what it calls a “hybrid AI approach.” This method aims to balance the immediacy and privacy of on-device AI with the expansive capabilities of cloud-based AI. By collaborating with industry-leading partners, Samsung plans to offer a variety of functions tailored to the daily needs of consumers. This hybrid AI approach will ensure that users enjoy instant responsiveness and extra privacy assurance while still benefiting from the versatility of cloud-based AI.

One of the significant features that Samsung will be expanding is its Live Translate AI. Samsung will soon integrate this feature into third-party messaging apps to support voice calls. This integration will utilize Samsung’s on-device AI language translation model, ensuring that users can enjoy the service without worrying about privacy issues or personal data theft outside their devices.

Choi also highlighted the rapid advancement of Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are crucial for the performance of on-device AI. He noted that as NPUs continue to evolve, more mobile AI features will be contained on-device, providing users with faster and more reliable AI experiences.

Samsung’s commitment to AI is part of its broader strategy to revolutionize mobile experiences. By leveraging the strengths of both on-device and cloud-based AI, the company aims to stay ahead of the curve and meet the evolving needs of its consumers. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 will showcase these advancements, offering users an enhanced and more personalized mobile experience.

In conclusion, Samsung’s integration of Galaxy AI into its foldable devices represents a significant step forward in mobile technology. With the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, users can look forward to innovative AI features that promise to enhance versatility, privacy, and overall user experience.