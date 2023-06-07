We already know that Samsung is preparing for its next foldable and flip phones. Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in August. But it seems like Samsung is going to launch these products a bit earlier. Samsung now confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place in late July.

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal the exact date of the event, but we are sure that it is in next month. Moreover, for the first time, it will take place in Seoul, South Korea. Like other recent summer Unpacked events, Samsung will launch foldable phones.

Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event will Take Place in July

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” TM Roh, Samsung’s president and head of its mobile experience business, said in a statement. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicentre of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.”

Some previous rumours have also revealed that this year’s Unpacked could take place on July 26th. Now Samsung has also confirmed the event in July. So we can safely say that it will take place on July 26th.

Samsung will surely launch the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy S Fold5 this year. The Z Flip 5 is rumoured to get a larger outer display, while the Z Fold 5 is reportedly much thinner while folded. The company will launch the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series in addition to the next generation of foldable phones. We will get more details in the coming weeks.

