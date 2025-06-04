Samsung has finally confirmed what fans have been waiting for. As expected, Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Z Fold7 series. After months of rumours, the company has released the first official teaser for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra. The series will also include a Galaxy Z Flip7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

The series will also come alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold7. Samsung plans to unveil all of these foldable phones at a special in-person event. The launch will take place in New York in early July 2025.

Samsung Confirms Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra in First Official Teaser

Now let’s talk about the teaser. It reveals a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra’s design. It highlights a slim and sleek profile. Although Samsung hasn’t shared the exact measurements yet, the Fold7 Ultra will likely be thinner than the current Z Fold6. For comparison, the Z Fold6 is 5.6mm thick when unfolded. Even slimmer is the Z Fold Special Edition, which measures just 4.9mm.

If the Fold7 Ultra manages to beat these numbers, it could become the slimmest foldable phone Samsung has ever made.

Apart from the thin design, Samsung is also focusing on the camera. According to the teaser, the Z Fold7 Ultra will offer a best-in-class camera experience. That’s a bold claim, especially considering the competition. For example, the vivo X Fold3 Pro is known for its impressive camera performance. It will be interesting to see how Samsung’s new Ultra foldable stacks up.

Last year, the company planned to launch the Ultra model, but this could not happen. Instead, the company launched the Z Fold Special Edition. However, now the company has confirmed that the series will also include an Ultra version. So, most likely, it will be the most expensive version of the Galaxy Z Fold7.

If we take a look at the key highlights of the Z Fold Special Edition, it features an 8-inch main display, a 6.5-inch cover screen, a powerful 200MP main camera, and 16GB of RAM. It was also thinner and lighter than any previous Fold model.

With the Fold7 Ultra, Samsung may be combining the premium features of the Z Fold Special Edition with improvements based on user feedback. If rumours are true, the Fold7 Ultra could offer not only better cameras but also improved battery life, display quality, and durability.

No doubt, the Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra is shaping up to be Samsung’s most advanced foldable yet. With a thinner body, flagship-level camera, and a premium feel, it aims to stand out in the crowded foldable market.

More details will be revealed at the July launch event. Until then, fans can expect more teasers and leaks in the coming weeks.