Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Public Beta: What You Need to Know

Samsung recently announced that its long-awaited One UI 7 Public beta update will roll out before the end of the year. Initially, the official blog post from the company stated that this beta would only be available to developers, causing some confusion among users. However, Samsung has now clarified that the One UI 7 beta will also be available to the public, giving more users the chance to experience the new features.

The confirmation came after a user on Samsung’s Community forum raised a query about the beta’s availability. A member of the One UI Beta team responded, stating that the One UI 7 beta won’t be limited to developers. The team member mentioned that a public release is planned, though it will occur only “when the schedule is confirmed.” Samsung will notify users about the beta’s availability through the Samsung Members app, which has been the company’s standard method of communicating updates and beta programs.

Public Beta Availability and Expectations

While this clarification is welcome news, the rollout of a public beta for One UI 7 isn’t a huge surprise. Samsung has followed a similar approach with previous versions of its One UI interface. Typically, the company releases beta versions to developers first, followed by a broader public beta. This allows developers to test and optimize apps for the latest version before it reaches a wider audience. However, the initial blog post only mentioned developer availability, which left users uncertain about when they could get their hands on the new software.

Now that Samsung has confirmed the public beta, users can expect to test the Android 15-based One UI 7 sooner than initially thought. However, it’s important to note that the public release date still depends on the finalization of the internal schedule. While the beta for developers will drop before the end of the year, there’s a chance that the public version might not be available until early next year. This timeline aligns with Samsung’s history of synchronizing major One UI updates with the launch of its flagship Galaxy devices.

See Also: Samsung Starts Mass Production of its Fastest SSD for PCs

Key Features and What to Expect in One UI 7

One UI 7 is based on Android 15, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. The company did not reveal the specific details about One UI 7’s new features. However, the new features will include several performance improvements, enhanced customization options, and privacy upgrades. Android 15 itself will bring a range of changes, including better battery optimization, a refined user interface, and enhanced notification management, all of which will likely be integrated into Samsung’s custom skin.

Samsung’s One UI is famous for its user-friendly design and additional features that extend beyond standard Android offerings. Over the years, Samsung has added features like enhanced multitasking, more flexible home screen layouts, and advanced device management options to its One UI versions. Fans are eagerly awaiting what Samsung has in store with this upcoming update.

How to Join the One UI 7 Public Beta

For users eager to join the public beta program, the process will be fairly straightforward once it goes live. Samsung Members app users will be able to sign up for the beta program directly through the app. The beta will likely be available in selected regions initially, similar to previous rollouts. Participants will have the opportunity to test new features and provide feedback, helping Samsung improve the software ahead of its official release.

In summary, while the One UI 7 developer beta will likely drop before the end of this year, the public beta may arrive in early 2025. As always, Samsung will use the Samsung Members app to notify eligible users about when they can start testing the new update. With its release tied to Android 15, One UI 7 is shaping up to bring a host of exciting new features and improvements to Samsung’s already popular software experience.