Samsung Semiconductor recently confirmed that certain Samsung devices, along with some other brands, have been exposed to a security risk. This vulnerability, called “privilege escalation,” was first identified by Google security researchers earlier this year. The issue mainly affects older Samsung models with specific Exynos chipsets, including the Exynos 9820, 9825, 980, 990, 850, and W920.

While Samsung has not listed the exact devices impacted, reports from sources like Tom’s Guide indicate several popular models. These models include the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20, which use the Exynos 990, and the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, equipped with the Exynos 980. Fortunately, users in the United States who own these models are likely unaffected, as U.S. versions typically contain Qualcomm Snapdragon processors instead of Exynos chips.

Samsung Confirms Security Risk on Older Devices: Is Your Phone Safe?

The list of potentially impacted devices extends beyond flagship models. Globally, other affected devices include budget and mid-range models like the Galaxy A21, A51, A71, A14, A13, and A04s. Lesser-known Samsung models such as the Galaxy A Quantum, Galaxy M series, and Galaxy F series also appear on the list. Additionally, devices from other brands, like the Vivo X30 series and Vivo S6 5G, might be vulnerable. Notably, even some of Samsung’s smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 5 series, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and Galaxy Watch FE, are at risk.

Privilege escalation is a common cybersecurity concern. According to security firm Cynet, it involves attackers gaining unauthorized access to higher-level permissions within a system. This kind of attack typically starts when an attacker enters a system with limited access. They then exploits weaknesses to elevate their privileges. Often, these weaknesses arise from insufficient security measures or unpatched software vulnerabilities. With elevated privileges, an attacker could potentially control sensitive data or perform actions that were previously restricted. This kind of attack can be carried out by external hackers or even by insiders with restricted access.

Samsung has labelled this vulnerability as having “high” severity, underscoring the risk it poses to users. For individuals with these devices, Samsung recommends updating to the latest software versions provided by Google or the device manufacturer. Timely updates are crucial as they typically contain security patches designed to address vulnerabilities like privilege escalation.

One important factor in addressing this vulnerability is device age. Many of the devices impacted by this vulnerability were released several years ago. It means they may no longer receive regular updates or support for the latest Android versions. Without recent software updates, these devices remain at risk of exposure to new threats, making it difficult for users to fully secure their data.

Users concerned about security should consider checking for the latest updates and following Samsung’s advice for maintaining device protection. If regular updates are no longer available for a device, it might be worth considering an upgrade to a newer model.