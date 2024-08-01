Samsung Continues its Dominance in Smartphone Market

The global intelligence firm Canalys has recently released data comprising the number of shipments per brand. As per the data, the overall sales reached 288.9 million units, registering a 12% growth as compared to Q2 of 2023. The smartphone market has witnessed growth for three consecutive quarters now. Samsung continues to lead the market and sold 53.5 Million units in Q2. However, its shipments grew by 1% compared to the Q2 of 2023. Moreover, Samsung’s market share continues to shrink, reaching 19% this quarter, compared to 21% in the same quarter last year.

The Silicon Valley giant Apple came in second place with 45.6 million smartphone shipments and a 16% market share. Its shipments rose by 6%, however, its market share dropped 1%. The Chinese company Xiaomi managed to secure third place and sold 42.3 Million units with a market share of 15% in Q2 of 2024. The company registered highest sales growth of 27% among the top 5 contenders.

vivo managed to grasp the fourth spot in Q2 with 19% annual growth. It shipped 25.9 million smartphones with a market share of 9%. Transsion came at 5th place with the company and sold 25.5 million units with a market share of around 9%. Transsion sales grew 12% compared to Q2 of 2023.

Canalys predicts mid-single-digit growth for the global smartphone market in 2024 in comparison to the previous year. In this regard, senior analyst Toby Zhu said,

“In 2025, with consumer demand remaining uncertain, especially in mature markets, vendors should focus on delivering innovative smartphone experiences to attract upgrade buyers, build a distinctive brand image, and strengthen local operations to seize emerging opportunities.”

Canalys shared smartphone market share numbers for the second quarter back in July, however, it didn’t disclose the actual number of shipments per brand.

Also read:

Samsung Maintains Lead in Smartphone Market Despite Shrinking Share