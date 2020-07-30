Samsung Covid-19 slump sends Huawei on Top

According to a new study from a few tech analysts, Huawei has exported more smartphones worldwide for the first time in a quarter than any other company. Huawei has long exhibited plans to surpass Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone seller, and going by Canalys numbers, that’s just what happened this year during the April-June period.

That doesn’t mean that Huawei will retain top spot for a long time, as the findings have been obviously influenced by the pandemic going on. The number of 55.8 million Huawei smartphones shipped by Canalys is in reality down by 5 percent year on year, Although Samsung dropped to 53.7 million 30 per cent. More than 70 percent of Huawei ‘s smartphones are now sold in China, which COVID-19 hasn’t struck as hard as many of Samsung’s big markets. Meanwhile, Samsung is a minuscule competitor in China.

During the second quarter, Huawei sold more than 70 per cent of its smartphones during mainland China. In the April to June row, smartphone shipments in foreign markets plummeted by 27 per cent year-on-year

In a time of extreme global economic downturn and challenges, we have continued to develop and extend our leadership role by providing customers with creative products and experience, said Huawei official.

This is an exceptional outcome that few people would have expected a year ago, says tech analyst. “If it were not for COVID-19, it would have not happened. Huawei has made full use of China’s economic growth to revive its smartphone sector.