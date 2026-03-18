Samsung Ditches Its Own Displays to Prevent Price Hikes on Galaxy A Series and FE Phones

Samsung has long prided itself on making nearly everything inside its phones. Chips, memory, and displays: the company built an empire partly on the strength of that vertical integration. But a growing cost crisis inside the smartphone supply chain is now forcing a quiet but significant retreat. Samsung ditching its own displays in favour of cheaper alternatives is no longer a rumour: it is a business decision already in motion.

According to a report by industry publication The Elec, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) division has placed an order for approximately 15 million OLED panels from China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), a Chinese display manufacturer. These panels are expected to appear in upcoming Galaxy A-series phones and select Fan Edition (FE) models, Samsung’s most popular mid-range lineup, which sells in massive volumes globally, including in markets like Pakistan.

The RAM Crisis No One is Talking About

The trigger for this shift is not a display problem. It is a memory problem.

RAM costs have been rising steadily, squeezing production budgets across the smartphone industry. For a company like Samsung, which ships tens of millions of mid-range phones each year, even a small increase in per-unit cost compounds quickly into a serious margin problem.

Displays are one of the few components where Samsung has the flexibility to negotiate alternatives. Unlike processors or memory, where switching suppliers is technically complex, OLED display technology has matured enough that multiple manufacturers can now produce panels at competitive quality levels. CSOT’s panels reportedly come in at least 20% cheaper than what Samsung Display currently charges, a difference significant enough to offset rising memory costs without visibly raising phone prices.

Samsung Display Gets Left Out

What makes this story genuinely unusual is not just the cost-cutting; it is who is being cut out.

Samsung Display, the display manufacturing arm of Samsung Group, has historically been the default supplier for OLED panels across Samsung’s entire Galaxy lineup, from flagship S-series phones down to mid-range A-series devices. Keeping production in-house gave Samsung tight control over quality, supply chain timing, and technology rollout. It was a strategic advantage other Android brands simply could not replicate.

That arrangement is now being broken — at least partially — by Samsung’s own mobile division.

Reports indicate that Samsung Display pushed back against the decision internally, attempting to challenge the MX division’s move toward CSOT. That challenge was unsuccessful. Samsung’s mobile arm appears to have made a clear-eyed business decision: cheaper panels win when margins are under pressure, even if the supplier is a Chinese competitor and even if it creates friction within the broader Samsung conglomerate.

What This Means for Phone Buyers

The practical question is whether this change will affect what you actually experience using a Galaxy A or FE phone.

CSOT is not an unknown manufacturer. The company supplies OLED displays to several major Android brands and has been expanding its production capabilities rapidly. The panels being sourced are OLED, the same display technology Samsung has used in its mid-range lineup, which means the fundamental display type is not being downgraded.

However, Samsung Display has spent decades refining its OLED manufacturing processes, and its panels are widely regarded as among the best in the industry. A 20% cost reduction rarely comes without some tradeoff, whether in brightness consistency, color calibration, or long-term durability. Whether those differences will be perceptible to everyday users remains to be seen until independent testing can compare devices side by side.

Protecting Consumers While Quietly Abandoning Vertical Integration

For years, Samsung’s ability to manufacture its own components was treated as an unassailable competitive advantage. Rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme had to source displays, chips, and memory from external suppliers. Samsung made its own.

But that model is only an advantage when making everything in-house is cost-competitive. When a Chinese supplier can produce comparable OLED panels at 20% less, the strategic calculus changes, especially for mid-range phones where price sensitivity among buyers is high and brand loyalty is thinner.

The driving force, according to industry sources, is not a drop in quality standards but a deliberate attempt to absorb rising production costs internally, sparing consumers from yet another round of price increases on mid-range Galaxy phones.

Still Developing, But the Direction Is Clear

Samsung has not officially confirmed this change, and the CSOT order has not been publicly acknowledged. The sourcing arrangement could still shift before these devices reach production.

But the direction is increasingly clear. Samsung is willing to step outside its own ecosystem to manage costs, and the Galaxy A and FE series will be where that experiment plays out first. Whether CSOT can match Samsung Display’s reputation is a question the market will answer once these phones land in consumers’ hands.

Until then, the next time you pick up a mid-range Galaxy, the screen you are looking at may have been made not in South Korea, but in China.