Samsung Documents Confirm Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design Changes

Samsung’s upcoming Foldable smartphone has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. According to several reports swirling around us, the handset is tipped to boast an innovative design. Recently, Samsung documents confirmed that Galaxy Z Fold 6 will flaunt critical design changes. The details regarding the changes surfaced in a newly granted patent award to Samsung, titled “Electronic Device Including Flexible Display”. Let’s dig into what Samsung documents revealed.

Anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design Changes

First of all, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 hinge assembly will be thinner than the current hinges on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is a welcoming feature. The documents also address the strain that can be placed on the upcoming Samsung foldable phone through a detent-styled hinge. It will allow the smartphone to retain several “fixed” positions as it moves through its arc of travel. If the company follows this route for the Z Fold 6, the foldable handset will be used in some preferred positions. For instance, a fully flat position when open, a 90-degree corner to echo (mostly used in Samsung’s marketing materials), and perhaps 120 degrees to offer a relaxing viewing angle for multimedia.

Furthermore, these detents will also support the two sides of the Z Fold 6. They will reduce the strain between the two sides of the handset. The foldable handset will not match the design of the Current Z Fold smartphones. It will boast a tall and narrow form factor when closed. The cover screen will be wider and shorter, moving it closer to the form factor of Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy A phones. Samsung seems to take inspiration from devices like the OnePlus Open and the Honor Magic V2.

Samsung’s strategy to normalize the Z Fold 6 closer to a regular phone will be a key to boosting adoption. However, all the anticipated features and processes revealed in the documents are not guaranteed to reach consumer hardware. The company may skip some of the changes as there’s still a lot of time in the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s launch.