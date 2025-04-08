Samsung has officially ended software support for its Galaxy S20 series, which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These smartphones were launched in 2020 and came with a promise of four years of software updates. Last year, Samsung extended its life slightly by switching to quarterly security updates. However, that chapter has now come to a close.

The Galaxy S20 series recently received its final security update in March 2025. Just days later, Samsung removed the entire lineup from its official update schedule. This means that these devices—regardless of whether they are LTE or 5G variants—will no longer receive Android version upgrades or even security patches.

Samsung Ends Software Support for Galaxy S20 Series: Time to Upgrade?

Although your Galaxy S20 will still function, it’s important to understand the risks of using a phone that no longer gets updates. Without regular security patches, your device becomes more vulnerable to malware, viruses, and other security threats. Over time, apps may also stop working properly or may not receive updates, which can lead to performance issues and compatibility problems.

If you’re still using a Galaxy S20, this might be the right time to consider an upgrade. Continuing to use a phone without support can be risky, especially if you store sensitive information or rely on apps for daily tasks. Samsung is currently offering up to $155 in trade-in value for older Galaxy S20 models if you choose to upgrade to newer devices like the Galaxy S25. The exact value depends on the condition and model of your phone.

Keeping your phone updated is crucial not only for security but also for performance. Updates often include bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features that can enhance the overall user experience. When your phone stops receiving these updates, it gradually starts falling behind in terms of functionality and safety.

It’s also worth noting that economic factors like global supply chain issues and possible import tariffs may lead to price increases for new smartphones in the future. So, if you’ve been thinking about getting a new phone, it might be smart to act sooner rather than later.

There is some good news for users of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). That model is still receiving quarterly security updates and has not yet been removed from Samsung’s update list. However, Samsung will also end support for the S20 FE soon, so its users should also begin preparing for an upgrade.

In conclusion, while the Galaxy S20 series had a good run and served users well for years, its time has come to an end in terms of software support. If you’re still using one of these devices, now is a good moment to look at newer models to ensure your phone remains secure, functional, and up to date.