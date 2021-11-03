Samsung’s recently launched Exynos 2100 has made a huge jump in terms of performance and power efficiency. The company is also going to start integrating AMD Radeon GPUs in its Exynos processors, starting with the Exynos 2200. Now, some latest reports revealed that Samsung will soon lunch a new Exynos chip for entry-level phones.

Samsung is Developing a New Exynos Chip for Entry-Level Phones

According to the famous tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the South Korean firm will soon launch the Exynos 1280 mobile chipset. Apparently, its specifications are not as good as the Exynos 1080, which could mean that it is destined to be used inside entry-level smartphones and tablets. There is still no information regarding its process, CPU cores, or GPU. However, it is possible that the Exynos 1280 will feature 5G connectivity.

Unlike 2021, when most Galaxy smartphones and tablets used MediaTek or Qualcomm chips, it is being rumoured that most Samsung devices getting released in 2022 will feature Exynos processors. The company is reportedly working on at least two high-end Exynos processors, a mid-range chipset, and at least one entry-level Exynos processor.

Samsung is also planning to launch the Exynos 2200 inside the Galaxy S22 series. The chipset is expected to be fabricated using Samsung Foundry’s 4nm process. It is rumoured to feature one Cortex-X2 CPU core, three Cortex-A710 CPU cores, four Cortex-A510 CPU cores, and the AMD Mobile Radeon GPU based in the RDNA2 architecture.

