Samsung Expands AI Strategy with New Features and Partnerships to Compete With Apple

Samsung is strengthening its focus on AI as it looks to compete more aggressively with Apple in the global smartphone market. The company recently introduced its latest Galaxy S26 series, which it describes not simply as smartphones but as “AI phones,” highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern mobile devices.

Most of the upgrades in the new devices are centered on AI-powered software rather than traditional hardware improvements. Among the new features introduced are Now Nudge, designed to provide timely suggestions and assistance, and an improved Audio Eraser tool that helps remove unwanted background sounds from recordings. While the hardware changes are more modest, Samsung says the new models include a processor with a 39% stronger neural processing unit (NPU), which handles on-device AI tasks.

Samsung is also expanding the range of AI systems available on its devices. In addition to Google’s Gemini assistant, the company has introduced Perplexity AI as another option for users. Samsung executives say the goal is to allow smartphone owners to choose from multiple AI services rather than being limited to a single digital assistant.

This strategy reflects a broader shift within the technology industry. As improvements in smartphone hardware slow down, companies are increasingly relying on AI-driven features to attract customers and create new user experiences. Samsung believes that offering several AI models within its ecosystem can make Galaxy devices more flexible and useful.

Company executives have also discussed the possibility of bringing “vibe coding” to smartphones in the future. Won-Joon Choi, Samsung’s head of mobile experience, said the company is exploring the idea, although no firm plans have been announced yet.

Vibe coding refers to the use of AI to help users create software simply by describing what they want. Instead of writing complex code, a user could explain an idea to an AI system, which would then generate the necessary program. This technology could allow even beginners to build apps or customize their digital tools.

Choi explained that such technology could make smartphones far more customizable. At present, users mostly rely on pre-built applications and tools created by developers. With AI-assisted coding, people could modify existing apps or create entirely new ones that suit their personal needs. For example, a user could ask an AI system to create a modified video app that blocks certain types of content or adds new features.

The concept is gaining attention across the technology sector because it lowers the barriers to software development. Earlier AI coding tools mainly assisted professional programmers by suggesting lines of code or fixing errors. Newer systems are far more advanced and can generate complete working applications, even for people with little or no programming experience.

Samsung may have an advantage in introducing such tools because of the open nature of the Android operating system. Unlike Apple’s more controlled ecosystem, Android allows users to install and modify applications more freely. This flexibility could make it easier to introduce AI-powered coding features directly on smartphones.

Although Samsung has not confirmed whether vibe coding will appear in future devices, the company’s leadership has acknowledged the growing interest in the technology. If implemented, it could transform smartphones from simple communication tools into platforms where users actively design their own apps and experiences.

With its expanding AI partnerships, new Galaxy devices, and exploration of emerging technologies like vibe coding, Samsung is positioning itself for the next phase of competition in the smartphone industry. As artificial intelligence becomes central to mobile technology, the company hopes its AI-driven approach will help it maintain its strong position in the global market.