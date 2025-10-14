Samsung Expands One UI 8 Stable Update to More Devices – Check Your Eligibility

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 stable update to more smartphones. After the Galaxy XCover7 received the update last week, the rollout has now expanded to include the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and six other Galaxy models.

The latest phones to receive the One UI 8 update are the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, Galaxy M34, Galaxy M35, Galaxy Wide 7, and Galaxy Quantum 3. This update brings the latest Android version along with Samsung’s improved interface, performance enhancements, and better security features.

The Galaxy XCover7 Pro has started receiving the update in South Korea, with firmware version BYI6. Samsung plans to expand the rollout to other countries soon.

Similarly, the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 are also getting the update in South Korea. Their firmware versions are GYI3 and GYI2, respectively. Users in other regions can expect the update to reach their devices gradually in the coming weeks.

The Galaxy Wide 7 and Galaxy Quantum 3 are next in line. Both phones are receiving the One UI 8 update in South Korea with firmware versions CYI6 and GYI4. Outside South Korea, the Galaxy Wide 7 is known as the Galaxy M15, while the Galaxy Quantum 3 is called the Galaxy M53.

Meanwhile, Indian users of the Galaxy M34 and Galaxy M35 have also started receiving the One UI 8 update. The firmware versions are M346BXXU8EYI8 for the M34 and M356BXXU5CY18 for the M35.

The new One UI 8 update brings a refined design, smoother animations, and improved multitasking. It also includes better privacy controls and AI-based performance optimisations, helping users get the most out of their devices.

If you own any of these smartphones and haven’t received the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings → Software Update → Download and Install on your phone.

Samsung continues to lead the Android market in providing timely software updates, keeping both premium and mid-range users up to date with the latest features.