Samsung Electronics has announced the global expansion of satellite communication support for selected Galaxy smartphones. This new capability will allow users to stay connected even when traditional mobile networks are unavailable. The feature will be available on several devices, including the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series, and is part of Samsung’s efforts to improve safety and connectivity for smartphone users around the world.

Satellite communication is becoming an important technology in modern smartphones. It allows devices to send messages, share data, and contact emergency services using satellites instead of regular cellular towers. This is especially helpful in remote locations such as mountains, forests, deserts, or during natural disasters when mobile networks may stop working. By adding this feature, Samsung aims to ensure that users can communicate in critical situations.

Samsung Expands Satellite Communication to Galaxy Smartphones – When Will It Come to Pakistan?

The company has been working on satellite connectivity for several years. Since 2025, Samsung has already introduced this technology on selected Galaxy flagship models and some Galaxy A series devices. The new expansion will bring improved satellite-based messaging and data services to more Galaxy phones. These services are designed to support emergency communication and essential connectivity when normal networks are not available.

Samsung is implementing this technology through partnerships with major telecom operators in different regions. In the United States, satellite communication services are supported through collaborations with mobile carriers such as T-Mobile and Verizon. These partnerships enable features like emergency messaging and basic data communication through satellite networks.

In Europe, Samsung is working with companies like Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone to bring satellite communication to selected Galaxy devices. Trials are also planned in Spain with the telecom operator MasOrange. Meanwhile, in Japan, Samsung has partnered with carriers including KDDI, SoftBank, and DOCOMO to provide satellite-based messaging, data services, and emergency warning systems on certain Galaxy smartphones.

One of the main goals of this technology is to support emergency response. For example, if a person is traveling in a remote area without mobile coverage, the phone can connect to a satellite and send a message requesting help. This can make a major difference in emergencies, where quick communication can save lives.

The new satellite feature also supports the growing role of artificial intelligence in smartphones. As AI-powered services become more common, reliable connectivity is essential for features such as real-time assistance, navigation, and safety alerts. Samsung believes that satellite communication will become an important part of future mobile networks.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be among the first devices to widely support this expanded satellite communication technology. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. These phones are designed to connect directly with satellite networks using advanced modem technology and global communication standards.

Availability in Pakistan

At the moment, Samsung has not officially announced satellite communication support for Pakistan. The feature is currently rolling out in phases in regions such as North America, Europe, and Japan, depending on network partnerships and regulatory approval.

If telecom operators in Pakistan partner with Samsung or satellite providers in the future, the feature may become available on supported Galaxy smartphones. However, no official launch date has been confirmed for Pakistan yet.