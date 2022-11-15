A pair of unannounced Samsung chipsets, Exynos 1330 and 1380, appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database ahead of their imminent launch. Both new Exynos chips will be used in Samsung’s Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M series smartphones and tablets. The Bluetooth SIG listing confirms both upcoming chipsets support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity via the Samsung Bluetooth Controller V6 RF chip.

Samsung Exynos 1330 and 1380 Appear on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of Launch

See Also: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples Leave S22 Ultra & Pixel 7 Pro Behind

Exynos 1380 is the successor to the Exynos 1280 and we’ve already seen the name in some older rumours from earlier this year. Based on rumours, Exynos 1380 could bring 2x ARM Cortex-A CPU cores alongside the Mali-G615 GPU and an integrated 5G modem with support for mmWave and sub-6Ghz connectivity.

Similarly, Exynos 1330 is a successor to 2020’s entry-level Exynos 850. Details are scarce at the moment so we’ll have to wait a bit longer for more spec details to emerge. However, the South Korean firm’s next-generation mid-range smartphones could bring improved cameras, faster performance, and longer battery life.

On the other hand, Samsung is also working on its next smartphones from A-series. Samsung usually launches its A-series smartphone in the first quarter of the year. So, in Q1 2023, the company is planning to introduce Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A74 smartphones. It is for sure that one of these smartphones will get the Exynos 1380 chipset.

Check Also: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series Get New Link Bracelet and Milanese Bands