Samsung Exynos 2600 Matches Apple M5’s Performance in New Leak

Samsung continues to push the limits of its upcoming Exynos 2600, and the latest Geekbench 6 results are turning heads. Despite being an engineering sample, this 2nm GAA chipset shows impressive performance, even matching Apple’s M5 in single-core scores. Let’s break down what these new numbers mean.

Exynos 2600 Hits 4.20GHz, Breaking Past Previous Barriers

The new benchmark reveals that the Samsung Exynos 2600 is running its most powerful core at a staggering 4.20GHz, breaking through previous limitations. This chipset features a deca-core CPU built on a 1 + 3 + 6 cluster configuration.

According to the leaked results spotted on Geekbench 6, the performance breakdown is as follows:

1 prime core clocked at 4.20GHz

3 performance cores at 3.56GHz

6 efficiency cores at 2.76GHz

Tech tipster @lafaiel shared that the Exynos 2600 Geekbench scores reached 4,217 (single-core) and 13,482 (multi-core). However, when cross-checked in the Geekbench database, the listing was unavailable, suggesting it may have been removed or altered. If the leak is genuine, Samsung is clearly testing how far it can push its first 2nm GAA SoC.

Massive Efficiency Gains Over Apple’s A19 Pro

Even more impressive are the reported efficiency figures. Earlier leaks suggested that the Exynos 2600 consumes 59% less power than Apple’s A19 Pro, completing Geekbench’s multi-core test with a total board power draw of only 7.6W. If these results hold true, Samsung may have achieved a massive leap in performance-per-watt efficiency.

Exynos 2600 Matches Apple’s M5 in Single-Core Performance

The biggest highlight is the single-core performance. The Exynos 2600 reportedly matches the Apple M5, making it the fastest smartphone SoC in this category so far. This milestone would mark a major turnaround for Samsung’s Exynos division, which has long trailed behind Apple’s chipsets.

Galaxy S26 Launch Expected in Early 2026

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026. By then, we’ll have more accurate benchmarks and real-world tests showing how the Exynos 2600 performs under smartphone thermal constraints. For now, these early results suggest Samsung’s upcoming chip could redefine flagship performance.