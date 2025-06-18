Samsung is making waves once again in the chipmaking world. After entering the prototype production phase for its upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset, the first benchmark scores have now been leaked. According to recent reports, the Exynos 2600 not only performs better than expected but also outscores some of the most powerful chips in the market, including the Apple A18 Pro.

A well-known tipster, @OreXda, shared results on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Samsung’s next-gen chip achieved impressive scores in Geekbench 6. Initially, he reported that the Exynos 2600 had scored 2,400 in the single-core test and 9,400 in the multi-core test. However, he later admitted that those numbers were incorrect. The updated scores were even better: 2,950 in single-core and 10,200 in multi-core.

Samsung Exynos 2600 Outscores Apple A18 Pro in Multi-Core Tests

These new figures are particularly important. For comparison, Apple’s A18 Pro still leads in single-core performance, but Samsung’s Exynos 2600 has surpassed it in the multi-core category. But still, this is impressive. Apple is famous for dominating benchmark scores.

On the contrary, Samsung’s Exynos chips always faced criticism for underperforming as compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series or Apple’s A-series chips. But these latest results suggest a major leap forward for Samsung’s in-house silicon. We must say that the performance gap is narrowing fast.

The reason behind this impressive performance is the change in CPU design. Instead of sticking with the previous 10-core setup, Samsung is reportedly moving to an 8-core structure. This new layout will include two high-performance Cortex-X cores and six efficient Cortex-A cores. This combination helps to boost speed and better battery efficiency.

If we compare the 2600 chipset with Exynos 2400, we will see massive improvements. The upcoming chipset is about 15% faster in single-core performance and 20% faster in multi-core tasks. These numbers show that the upcoming chipset is really quite impressive.

There’s also talk about how the Exynos 2600 compares to upcoming rivals. MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 is expected to launch later this year, with rumoured Geekbench multi-core scores above 11,000. While the Exynos 2600 might fall just short of that, it still puts Samsung back in the race with top-tier chipmakers.

That said, one important detail is still missing — power efficiency. We don’t yet know how much battery or thermal cost these performance numbers come with. High scores are great, but they mean less if the chip overheats or drains the battery quickly.

In short, the Exynos 2600 could be Samsung’s most powerful chip yet. If these leaked numbers turn out to be accurate, the upcoming Galaxy devices will be faster and more competitive than ever before. More updates will follow as testing continues, so stay tuned for more updates.