Samsung Confirms Exynos 2700 And Its Real Target Is Not Your Phone, It Is Qualcomm

Samsung Exynos 2700 is no longer a rumour. For the first time, Samsung has publicly acknowledged the existence of its next flagship chipset, and the language it used to describe it reveals something more strategically important than a standard chip announcement.

During Samsung’s Q1 2026 earnings call, the company confirmed that the Exynos 2700 is in development and on track, stating:

Exynos 2700 is under development as planned, building on the flagship technological competitiveness of the predecessor 2600. We expect to be able to expand market share further by offering enhanced AI performance.

That phrase, ‘expand market share’, is the one that matters most. Samsung is not just building a better chip. It is building a chip it intends to put in more Galaxy S27 phones than the Exynos 2600 appeared in in its generation. The target, it is taking that share from is Qualcomm.

The Qualcomm Problem Samsung Is Trying to Solve

For years, Samsung has been caught in an uncomfortable position of its own making. The Galaxy S series, its most premium and visible product line, has shipped in two chipset variants: Exynos in some markets and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon in others, most notably North America.

The reason for that split is not preference; it is performance. The Exynos chips, despite being manufactured by Samsung’s own foundry on cutting-edge process nodes, have consistently underperformed Snapdragon equivalents in benchmarks, real-world performance, and critically, power efficiency. Reviewers and consumers in Exynos markets have long complained about receiving an inferior product at the same price, a reputational problem Samsung has been unable to fully escape.

The Exynos 2600, Samsung’s first 2nm GAA chipset, was supposed to change that narrative. It has not done so convincingly. Previous testing revealed the Exynos 2600, reaching peak power, draws 30 watts under stress, equivalent to a notebook processor, triggering thermal throttling and the kind of heat buildup that directly degrades user experience. For a smartphone chip, that is a serious efficiency problem.

The Exynos 2700, now confirmed, is Samsung’s next attempt to close that gap, and given the explicit market share language from the earnings call, the stakes are higher than any previous Exynos launch.

What Samsung Has Actually Confirmed

Samsung’s public disclosure on the Exynos 2700 was deliberately limited. The earnings call confirmation establishes existence and development progress, but specific hardware details remain sparse.

What is known or credibly reported:

Exynos 2700 Known Specifications

Specification Detail Process Node Second-generation 2nm GAA CPU ARM-based, 10-core cluster (leaked via Geekbench) GPU ARM-based (no in-house GPU cores) NPU / AI Enhanced, confirmed by Samsung Predecessor Exynos 2600 (first-gen 2nm GAA) Expected Use Galaxy S27 series: increased adoption planned Mass Production Expected H2 2026 Official Confirmation Q1 2026 earnings call

The move to a second-generation 2nm GAA process is the most technically significant element. Samsung’s first-generation 2nm GAA node, used in the Exynos 2600, delivered transistor density improvements but struggled with power efficiency at peak loads. A refined second-generation node typically brings meaningful improvements in both efficiency and yield, which would directly address the Exynos 2600’s most publicised weakness.

The 10-core CPU cluster, spotted in early Geekbench leaks, represents a departure from typical flagship chip core configurations. Combined with ARM’s latest CPU and GPU designs, Samsung continues to use ARM’s designs rather than in-house alternatives for both; the 2700 is shaping up as a more refined and optimised version of the 2600 rather than an architectural reinvention.

The AI Angle And Why Samsung Is Leading With It

Samsung’s choice to specifically highlight “enhanced AI performance” as the Exynos 2700’s headline feature is not accidental. It reflects where the smartphone chip competition is currently being fought most visibly.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite established on-device AI processing as a primary benchmark for flagship chipsets. Apple’s A-series chips have long been measured by their Neural Engine performance. The NPU, Neural Processing Unit, is now as important a marketing metric as CPU or GPU scores.

By leading with AI in its Exynos 2700 confirmation, Samsung is signalling that the chip’s NPU will be a genuine competitive differentiator, not just a feature that exists on the spec sheet. Whether the real-world AI performance delivers on that promise is a question that benchmarks will eventually answer.

The Competition Samsung Is Up Against

The timing of the Exynos 2700’s development is not coincidental. Qualcomm is simultaneously preparing its own first 2nm chipset family, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, for the same Galaxy S27 launch window.

This is the most important competitive context for the Exynos 2700. If Samsung wants to increase the proportion of Galaxy S27 units powered by its own chip, reducing the royalties and dependency associated with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, the Exynos 2700 needs to match or meaningfully approach Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 performance across CPU, GPU, and AI workloads. And it needs to do so without the efficiency problems that plagued the 2600.

The Exynos 2700 story is not only about smartphones. It is about Samsung’s foundry business, its semiconductor manufacturing division that competes with TSMC for the contracts of major chip designers, including Qualcomm, Apple, and others.

A successful Exynos 2700, widely adopted in the Galaxy S27 lineup, would demonstrate that Samsung’s second-generation 2nm GAA process can produce a chipset competitive with TSMC’s 2nm output. That demonstration matters enormously for Samsung’s ability to attract external foundry customers who have been increasingly routing their most advanced chip designs to TSMC.

In that sense, every Galaxy S27 unit running an Exynos 2700 is also a proof-of-concept for Samsung’s manufacturing capabilities, a live advertisement for its foundry business running in the pockets of millions of consumers.

What Needs to Go Right

Samsung has everything to play for with the Exynos 2700 and a clear list of things that need to go right for it to deliver on the market share ambitions stated in the earnings call.

Power efficiency must improve materially from the Exynos 2600’s 30-watt peak problem. Without that, thermal throttling and battery drain will continue to give reviewers ammunition to recommend Snapdragon variants over Exynos ones. AI performance must be genuinely competitive, not just benchmark-competitive, but also visibly better in real-world use cases that consumers actually care about. And the second-generation 2nm node must deliver the yield and efficiency improvements that Samsung’s engineers have been working toward.

The earnings call confirmation is Samsung putting its credibility on the line publicly. The Galaxy S27 launch, expected in early 2027, is when the market delivers its verdict.