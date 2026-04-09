Samsung Exynos 2700 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Galaxy S27 Launch

Samsung’s next-generation mobile chipset, the Samsung Exynos 2700, has surfaced in early Geekbench listings, offering a first glimpse into what could power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

The chipset, identified by the model number S5E9975, appeared alongside an ERD (Engineering Reference Device) tag, suggesting that these tests were conducted on pre-production hardware rather than a finalized smartphone.

While the scores may not look groundbreaking at first glance, industry watchers say early benchmarks often under-represent final performance.

CPU Architecture: A 10-Core Setup with Balanced Speeds

According to the listings, the Exynos 2700 features a 10-core CPU architecture based on ARMv8 cores.

Performance cores: Up to 2.88GHz

Efficiency cores: Between 2.3GHz and 2.4GHz

This hybrid configuration signals Samsung’s continued focus on balancing raw performance with power efficiency, critical for flagship smartphones expected to handle AI workloads, gaming, and multitasking.

Early Geekbench Scores: Modest but Not Final

The benchmark results show:

Single-core score: 2,603

Multi-core score: 10,350

These figures place the Exynos 2700 in a competitive but not leading position, at least on paper.

However, there is an important caveat: these results come from an engineering sample, which typically runs at lower optimization levels.

Historically, Samsung chips have shown noticeable improvements between early tests and final retail performance.

GPU Upgrade: Xclipse 970 Goes Fully In-House

A separate OpenCL test revealed that the chipset includes the Xclipse 970 GPU, achieving a score of 15,618.

This is particularly significant because the following are true:

The GPU is rumored to be developed entirely in-house by Samsung

Previous Xclipse GPUs were co-developed with AMD

If confirmed, this would mark a strategic shift, giving Samsung greater control over graphics performance and optimization.

2nm Process and Efficiency Gains

The Exynos 2700 is expected to be built on Samsung’s refined 2nm SF2P process node, which could deliver notable improvements over its predecessor.

Rumors suggest:

12% overall performance boost

25% reduction in power consumption

If accurate, this could address one of the biggest criticisms of earlier Exynos chips, power efficiency and thermal management.

What This Means for Galaxy S27

The Exynos 2700 is widely expected to power select variants of the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus, depending on region.

For users, this could translate into:

Better battery life due to improved efficiency

More stable gaming performance

Enhanced AI and on-device processing capabilities

However, Samsung will still face strong competition from rival chipmakers in the flagship space, making optimization just as important as raw specs.

Early Take: Promising, But Still Too Soon to Judge

At this stage, the Exynos 2700 looks like a refinement rather than a radical leap.

The shift to a 2nm process and in-house GPU development signals long-term ambition, but early benchmarks suggest Samsung still has work to do before final release. The real test will come when production units are benchmarked, and more importantly, when they are placed in the hands of users.

The Exynos 2700 represents a crucial step for Samsung as it attempts to strengthen its position in the high-end chipset market. While early Geekbench scores may seem underwhelming, they rarely tell the full story. With months of optimization still ahead, the final version could deliver significantly better results.

For now, the chipset offers a preview of Samsung’s evolving silicon strategy, focused on efficiency, independence, and tighter hardware-software integration.