Samsung Finally Showcases Its Tri-Fold Smartphone at K-Tech 2025

Samsung has officially teased its long-awaited tri-fold smartphone, marking the company’s boldest step yet in foldable technology. The prototype, displayed behind glass at the 2025 K-Tech Showcase, gave visitors their first glimpse of what could be the next major evolution in Samsung’s premium phone lineup.

Although the device remains unnamed and off-limits to public handling, its presence at the event signals that Samsung may be inching closer to a commercial release. Industry watchers say the tri-fold form factor could redefine how users switch between smartphone and tablet modes — offering a compact 6.5-inch display that expands into a near 10-inch tablet using two separate hinges.

Images first published by South Korea’s ChosunMedia revealed the prototype in both folded and fully unfolded modes, drawing comparisons to Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, which features a similar extended screen layout.

While Samsung withheld detailed specifications, earlier leaks suggest the tri-fold device may feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a triple-camera array, and weigh around 298 grams. It is also rumored to carry a hefty price tag of roughly $2,800, with an initial limited production run of around 50,000 units.

If reports hold true, the device—possibly branded as the Galaxy Z TriFold or Galaxy G Fold—will debut later this year in select markets, including South Korea, the United States, China, and the UAE.

The company has not announced an official launch date or confirmed the final specifications, but industry analysts expect Samsung to release more details before the end of the year as it looks to strengthen its dominance in the foldable phone segment.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Delayed: Launch Now Expected in March 2026