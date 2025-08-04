Samsung Fold 7 and Flip 7 Stolen in $10M Truck Heist Near London

In a bizarre turn of events, a truck carrying Samsung’s newest foldable phones, the Samsung Fold 7 and Flip 7 were stolen near London, right when buzz around the devices was at an all-time high.

The stolen shipment included over 12,000 Galaxy products, among them 5,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7s, 5,000 Flip 7s, and thousands of Galaxy Watch 8 units. Reports suggest that the truck was taken shortly after the cargo arrived at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport.

Authorities say the lost goods were worth around $9.6 million. Fortunately, Samsung had the shipment fully insured, meaning the company won’t suffer a direct financial blow.

Shipment Was Meant for Retail Stores

The phones were fresh off the plane, set to be delivered to stores across the UK. But somewhere between the airport and retail distribution, the truck and the tech inside disappeared.

British police have launched an investigation and have located the container later. The details about whether the devices were recovered or if anyone has been caught remain unclear.

Samsung Fold 7 and Flip 7 Stolen: Why It’s a Big Deal

The timing couldn’t be more striking. Just days before the heist, Samsung announced that the new Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 models had broken global pre-order records. Demand was especially high in markets like South Korea, India, and the U.S.

Critics have praised the latest foldables for their sleeker design, stronger build, and better multitasking tools. Combined with trade-in offers and limited-time bundles, the launch saw a wave of excitement, enough, it seems, to catch the attention of more than just tech fans.

What Happens Now?

Samsung has confirmed that no customer data was at risk since the stolen units were sealed. Still, experts say the phones could soon appear on gray markets, places where stolen or unofficial goods are sold, often without warranty.

The company is also expected to work with mobile networks to block IMEI numbers so stolen phones can’t be activated easily.

Retailers in the UK say the theft might cause minor delays for pre-orders in some areas.

Not the First Time

Large tech shipments have been stolen before, including iPhones and laptops, but this is one of the biggest smartphone thefts in years. With $10 million worth of gadgets missing, the case is now drawing worldwide attention.

And ironically, the buzz around this heist may just boost interest in the Galaxy foldables even more.

It’s crazy, but people are already asking if these phones are worth stealing. That tells you how big this launch is. -Redditt user

Final Word

Samsung’s new foldables were already in the spotlight. Now, thanks to this high-stakes theft, they’re making headlines for a whole new reason.

Whether the phones are found or not, the incident shows just how valuable and vulnerable tech shipments can be in today’s fast-moving market.

