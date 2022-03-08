Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones to be Shipped Without Chargers in US

Samsung started a trend last year of shipping it flagship Galaxy S21 series without bundled charger. This new trend was quite contagious and it was transferred to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The same trend continued with the recent launch of Galaxy S22 series. Now it has been confirmed that this new trend will be followed in the upcoming Galaxy A series in their US launch. The Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A03s are to be launched in US with no in-box wall plug.

Following the trend, it is rumored that the Galaxy M-series will also be coming without a bundled charger in all their M-series devices. Now it is not confirmed whether the same protocol will be followed in the rest of their launches around the world by Galaxy A and M- series

This move had been adopted with an effort for reducing the e-waste. Normally every device comes with a charger. So, if we we are shifting to a more advanced version of our device, so the new device also comes with a charger and our old device had a charger. So we are with two chargers and normally we use only one charger. It will be a problem or issue for those whose are shifting to Samsung’s company device from the other company device; as they may not be having the same charger and Samsung is not providing in-box charger.

