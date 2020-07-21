Are you a Samsung lover and want an affordable phone? then this new phone is surely for you. Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A01 Core. The phone has currently launched in Indonesia. The phone comes with some amazing specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Launches Quietly

The newly launched phone has around a 5.3-inch PLS LCD with HD+ resolution. It has 18:5:9 aspect ratio and thick bezels. At the front, you will see a 5MP selfie camera and at the back, there is a single 8MP camera and LED flash. Moreover, the phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back. Also, it runs Android 10 (Go edition).

Furthermore, the phone has a Mediatek MT6739 chipset with quad-core CPU. It has 1GB RAM and 16/32GB storage. Moreover, the phone has a 3,000 mAh battery. Just like other phones, it has a headphone jack and hybrid SIM slot.

Moreover, the phone will be available in blue, red and black. The starting price of the phone is $67. Whereas, the other version will cost around $74. The phone will go on sale from July 23. There are no words about the phone’s availability in the other markets. But we hope to get it soon in the country but maybe with a different name.