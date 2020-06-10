Last December, we got to see Galaxy A01 launched by Samsung launched the Galaxy A01 which is the most affordable device of the new A-series. Now get ready to experience a change in this device.

The Korean mobile manufacturer is planning to introduce a version of the A01 which is the lower end and will be cheaper. More interestingly, you will get to see a bit different feature and that is a removable battery (with 3,000 mAh capacity).

Samsung Galaxy A01 Variant to Come with Removable Battery

The Geekbench database has surfaces online the new information about the upcoming version of Galaxy A01. A01’s model number is SM-A015F.

GSMA says: “The A013F has been rumoured to launch as the Galaxy A01e, but that would break with Samsung’s naming traditions, which would have an “e” iteration of the A01 have the model number SM-A012F instead.”

At this point, it is unclear what exactly this device will be called, still, confusion about the name of the device exists. However, the device will be coming with a 1GB of RAM and MediaTek MT6739 SoC (with a 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU). According to the rumours, the availability of the device will be limited to certain markets but not clear about the regions at this point. So let’s wait for the launch.

