Samsung is quite active in bringing the new models in the market. The company is already working on Galaxy S21 series. Moreover, Samsung is also working on some budget-friendly devices as well. One of them is the Galaxy A02. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and bagged a few certifications. However now, Samsung Galaxy A02 has appeared on Latin America’s CPQD.

Samsung Galaxy A02 to Come with 5,000 mAh Battery

According to the documents on CPQD’s website, the name of the phone will be Galaxy A02. The phone has appeared with the model number SM-A025M/DS. Moreover, the coming phone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. The device has also listed on TUV Rheinland with 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

We have already reported that the Galaxy A02 will be available as Galaxy M02 in some markets. The phone has also appeared on Geekbench with 3GB RAM.

The phone has already appeared in many leaks. According to the leaks, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 450. Moreover, the phone will have a 5.7″ HD+ display and a total of three cameras- one at the front and two at back.

The Galaxy A02 will have an 8MP camera on the front and a 13MP primary camera on the back joined by a 2MP depth sensor.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the launch date of the phone. But we are quite hopeful to get the phone in the market by the end of this year.

