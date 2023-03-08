Samsung Galaxy A02 PTA Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A02 (3+32) Tax Payable:

PKR 8577 (On Passport)

PKR 10206 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A02 (3+64) Tax Payable:

PKR 9577 (On Passport)

PKR 11396 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A02s (3+32) Tax Payable:

PKR 9577 (On Passport)

PKR 11396 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A02s (4+64) Tax Payable:

PKR 9701 (On Passport)

PKR 11544 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A02s and Samsung Galaxy A02 PTA tax/customs duty needs to be paid at the customs office or at the customs kiosk at the Airport if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy A02s exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or you won’t be allowed to walk away with your particular mobile device.