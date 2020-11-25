Samsung has come up with another affordable smartphone for its users. Just recently, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A12. Now another smartphone, Galaxy A02s, is now official. Samsung Galaxy A02s has come up with normal specs. That’s why it is a low-priced smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A02s is Now Official with These Specs

First of all, Galaxy A02s has around a 6.5″ HD+ Infinity-V display. Also, it is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage onboard. Moreover, you can also expand the memory using a microSD card.

Furthermore, the phone has come with a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 13MP primary camera on the back along with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth units. For selfie lovers, there is a 5 MP shooter inside the notch.

Additionally, the phone has come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. Also, the phone will be available in two colour options – Black and White. Moreover, the phone will go on sale from February 2021 for €150.

On the other hand, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy A12 with a massive battery. the A12 has come with a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 48MP main camera along with a 5MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro unit. These are arranged in a square formation. Furthermore, the phone comes with an octa-core processor consisting of CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz.

