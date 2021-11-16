Samsung Galaxy A03 Core to come with Unisoc Chipset

Samsung has just unveiled its latest entry-level smartphone called Galaxy A03 Core. This newly launched smartphone is different from the Galaxy A3 Core. As Galaxy A03 is an entry-level smartphone, we can expect that it will be affordable as well. Let’s first discuss its key specs.

First of all, the Galaxy A03 Core is built around a 6.5” LCD of HD+ resolution, The phone has a 5MP selfie shooter mounted on the waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Announces with Unisoc Chipset

Check Also: Samsung is Developing a New Exynos Chip for Entry-Level Phones

Additionally, the phone comes with an octa-core processor, with four of the units running at 1.6GHz and the other four at 1.2GHz. The clock speeds match the Unisoc SC9863A chipset. Galaxy A03 has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Moving on, we see an 8MP sensor. One of the prominent features of the phone is its massive battery. It has a 5,000mAh battery inside, and with no mention of any fast charging support. So, we hope that it would be at least 10W.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A03 Core has room for 2 nano-SIM cards, one microSD card. It is available in Blue and Black colours. Its pricing and availability details are yet to be confirmed. But we are pretty sure that the phone will be here by the end of next month.

See Also: Samsung to Unveil New Exynos Chipset on November 19