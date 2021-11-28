Back in August, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03s. Now, the company has announced the successor of Galaxy A02. Samsung Galaxy A03 has come with many amazing features. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A03 with a 48MP camera will Soon Launch in Pakistan

First of all, Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 6.5″ HD+ Infinity-V display with a notch. The phone has a 5MP selfie camera. At the back, the phone has a dual-camera system. One of the prominent features of the phone is its 48 MP main camera. It also has a 2MP depth sensor.

Furthermore, the phone has an unnamed octa-core processor with two clusters having a maximum clock frequency of 1.6GHz. The company doesn’t mention the version of Android and One UI the Galaxy A03 runs out of the box. Anyhow, the phone will be available in three memory options – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB.

Additionally, the Galaxy A03 has Dolby Atmos support. It comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A03 yet. But we are sure that the company will soon launch it in Pakistan. As far as its pricing is concerned, in my opinion, the phone will cost around 30k. Anyhow, we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days.

