Usually, we are more excited about the Samsung Flagship smartphones however since they are quite expensive all our excitement goes down. In such circumstances, the new addition to Galaxy A series turns us on since it is affordable for everyone. Keeping in view the needs of everyone, Samsung has come up with a budget-friendly device Galaxy A03s, and has launched it in Pakistan a few days back. Let’s see the Galaxy A03s Specifications & Features and see if it is worth buying or not.

What’s inside the Galaxy A03s?

Samsung Galaxy A03s promises quality features in an affordable and awesome price range.

In less price that company has come up with a big 6.5″ infinity V full rectangle edge-to-edge display (which is an HD+ TFT screen — expecting OLED is a little too optimistic). The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio which provides edge-to-edge viewing.

The device packs a MediaTek octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM and internal storage of 32/64GB with extendable memory of up to 1TB. The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery, which charges at 7.75W. It’s not super-speedy but at less price, it’s a good addition. Other than this the phone also supports dual SIM cards. The device also gives a side fingerprint sensor built right into the power button providing more security.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications & Features: The new Entrant in Pakistan

It has three amazing colors to choose from ie; Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Blue.

Samsung always prioritizes the Camera technology for its Galaxy phones and galaxy A03s is no exception. There are three rear sensors: a 13MP main lens for quality and clear photos and then dual 2MP lenses (both at f/2.4, one for depth and the other for macro) which adds live focus effect to portrait shots for more natural and defined pictures and adjustable blur effect while the front shooter is a competent 5MP sensor giving or clear and crisp selfies with selfie focus.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Unboxing

As far as the price is concerned, the 3/32GB variant is priced at PKR 21,200 and the 4/64GB variant is priced: PKR 22,499.

No doubt at this price range, the features offered are great. So if you are looking to buy it, head to Samsung’s official website or nearby retailer.

