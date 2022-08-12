Samsung Galaxy A04 Surfaced On Geekbench With Key specs

Samsung is wrapping up to launch a new handset in the market. The upcoming smartphone by the tech giant will be an entry-level phone that will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. Samsung Galaxy A04 surfaced online a couple of months ago when we got our hands on its first look. Recently, the smartphone appeared on Geekbench revealing some of its key specs.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Will Boast Helio P35 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy A04 Core surfaced on the Geekbench with the SM-A042F model number. According to the reports the smartphone is revealed to have a quad-core processor with a base frequency of 2.3GHz and a motherboard which is codenamed “a04e”. In addition to this, the listing also revealed the processor name as MT6765V/CB indicating the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

According to the listing, the Galaxy A04 will have 3GB of RAM and an Android 12-based operating system. However, there might be more RAM options that are yet to be confirmed. Now let’s discuss the benchmark performance. The smartphone scored 802 points in the single-core test and 3556 points in the multi-core test of Geekbench 4. Let’s have a look at the listing:

The upcoming device is tipped to have a polycarbonate back with a matte finish. Together with that, it will come with a single rear camera, a notched display, and an LED flash. The right side of the smartphone will have a volume rocker and a power key. Unfortunately, it will lack a fingerprint scanner. The renders claim that the device is expected to come in three colors – black, green, and copper. All the other details of the Galaxy A04 Core are still under wraps. So, stay tuned for updates. We will surely share it with you guys as soon as we get our hands on some new info regarding Galaxy A04.

