Samsung Galaxy A06 Surfaces At FCC

The tech giant, Samsung keeps strengthening its budget smartphone lineup by introducing new handsets. Samsung is reportedly working on a new budget-friendly smartphone Galaxy A06 these days. A few days ago, the much-anticipated Samsung phone was spotted in the Geekbench database, where it was confirmed that the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC will power it. This chipset is the same one used in its predecessor, the Galaxy A05, ensuring consistent performance for users familiar with the A-series. Now, the smartphone appeared at the FCC unveiling a few other specs. Let’s dig into it.

Anticipated Galaxy A06 Specs

MediaTek Helio G85 will power Galaxy A06. It is a reliable choice for budget smartphones, offering a balance between performance and efficiency. The Galaxy A06 will ensure smooth multitasking and decent gaming experiences without breaking the bank. In terms of battery life, the Galaxy A06 is rated at 4,855 mAh, which translates to an advertised typical value of 5,000 mAh. The battery capacity is the same as its predecessor, Galaxy A05. Whether you’re browsing or immersing in light gaming, the Galaxy A06 is designed to last throughout the day without regular charging.

The FCC certification also revealed numerous key details about the Galaxy A06’s connectivity options. The device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE, providing reliable wireless connections for internet browsing, streaming, and communication. However, the absence of 5G support is a downside for users looking for the latest connectivity options.

Design-wise, the Galaxy A06 measures 167.3 x 77.31 mm in height and width, making it slightly less tall and wide than the A05. These changes are quite nominal. However, they highlight Samsung’s efforts to refine the design for a more comfortable grip and better usability. Unfortunately, the thickness of the device has not been disclosed yet.

As the smartphone has entered the certification process, its official launch seems imminent. The upcoming phone is quite similar to its predecessor with minor design tweaks. However, its consistent performance makes it a good option for budget-conscious consumers. Samsung A-series has always been famous among budget smartphone users, and the Galaxy A06 aims to continue this legacy. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

Check Out: Samsung Takes the Throne: Apple Loses Top Phone maker Spot