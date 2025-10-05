Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A07 in Pakistan at a budget-friendly price. It comes with a fresh design, better performance, and improved display. The phone marks a major upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy A06. It will attract buyers looking for a smooth and reliable smartphone under Rs 40,000.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Launches in Pakistan with an Affordable Price and Major Upgrades

Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Performance Upgrade with Helio G99 Chip

The biggest improvement in the Galaxy A07 is its new Helio G99 processor. This chip is a huge step up from the older Helio G85 used in the A06. With this upgrade, users can expect faster app performance, better gaming experiences, and improved multitasking. The device also runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 right out of the box.

What makes it even more impressive is Samsung’s promise of 6 years of OS updates, a first for a budget phone in this range. Previously, phones like the Galaxy A06 only received 2 years of updates. This means A07 buyers will enjoy long-term software support and security patches — something rare in this price category.

Display and Design Improvements

The Galaxy A07 features a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and animations much smoother than before. While it retains the HD+ resolution, the higher refresh rate gives it a more responsive and fluid feel during daily use.

Samsung has also made small but noticeable design tweaks. The notch is smaller, and the bezels are slimmer, offering a more modern look. The phone is also rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance, providing extra durability for everyday use.

Camera Setup and Battery Life

The camera department is simple yet effective. On the back, the Galaxy A07 packs a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For selfies, it offers an 8MP front camera housed in the notch.

Battery life remains strong thanks to a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Users can expect all-day power with moderate use, along with quick recharges when needed.

Price and Variants in Pakistan

Samsung has launched three variants of the Galaxy A07 in Pakistan, making it accessible for different types of users:

Model Variant (RAM / Storage) Price (PKR) Galaxy A07 4GB / 64GB Rs 27,500 Galaxy A07 4GB / 128GB Rs 32,500 Galaxy A07 6GB / 128GB Rs 38,500

These prices make the Galaxy A07 one of the most affordable smartphones with Android 15 and a 90Hz display in Pakistan.

Our Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy A07 is a great deal for budget-conscious users who want a modern phone with long-term software support. Its Helio G99 chip, smoother display, and improved battery charging make it a major upgrade over the A06. With prices starting at just Rs 27,500, the Galaxy A07 delivers excellent value for money and continues Samsung’s legacy of offering reliable smartphones for everyday users in Pakistan.