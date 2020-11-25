Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy A12. The phone is the successor of Galaxy A11 which was released earlier in March. A12 has come with updates cameras and battery capacity. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. The previous Galaxy A11 has come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Lands with A Massive Battery

Unlike its predecessor, the A12 has come with a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 48MP main camera along with a 5MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro unit. These are arranged in a square formation.

Moreover, the Galaxy A12 features a slightly larger 6.5″ HD+ Infinity-V display. Also, the phone has a notch for the 8MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the phone comes with an octa-core processor consisting of CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz.

Samsung has not revealed the name of the chipset. However, from the configuration, we can say that it has come with the Helio P35 SoC. Unfortunately, the company has also not revealed the Android version.

Surprisingly enough, the phone has come with three memory variants – 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB RAM. There are three storage options as well – 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. Fortunately, you can also use a microSD card to expand the storage.

Moreover, the phone has come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Also, the phone is available in four colour options – Black, Blue, White and Red colours.

The phone will be available from January 2021. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, the 64GB variant is priced at €179, whereas the 128GB variant costs around €199.

