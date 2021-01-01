Finally, the wait is over! Go and get your Samsung Galaxy A12. We know, Samsung lovers were anxiously waiting for the launch of the Galaxy A12 in Pakistan. And now, its time to grab your phone. It’s a budget phone, featuring a handful of performance upgrades.

Now, you can experience the awesome Galaxy A12 with an awesome screen, awesome camera, and long lasting battery life because the phone itself says #IAmAwesome!

Samsung Galaxy A12 Launched in Pakistan

This phone is available in two variants. The price of 4GB/128GB version is PKR 32,999 while 4GB/64GB is available at PKR. 28,999. The phone is running on MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. The high-performance cores inside the microchip are clocked at 2.3GHz.

The powerhouse of the phone carries 5000 mAh battery that comes with the support of 15W fast charging technology. The Samsung new handset is powered by Android10-based OneUI 2.0 that is coupled with the 4GB of memory for the multi-tasking.

At the back of the phone, the four cameras laid out in a matrix and the body is made of plastic. The phone has a 6.5” screen with a notch. The body is flat, and the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the side.

A 48MP primary sensor is coming with the aperture size of f/2.0. The new ultra-wide camera comes with a wider 123˚ field-of-view. The front lens has 5MP. The two additional cameras use low-res 2MP sensors that helps you in macro and ‘depth’ photography. The phone is available in blue, charcoal, and white colors.

