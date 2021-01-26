Samsung has just recently revealed its one of the most affordable smartphones in the Pakistani market which is Galaxy A12. The phone has come with many astonishing features. In this article, I will give a detailed review of the Samsung Galaxy A12. Let’s start with its display and continue with other key specs.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Review- An Affordable Phone with 48MP Camera

Display:

Galaxy A12 has a bright and colourful infinity V-display. A12 has 6.5 inches LED with 85.8% screen to body ratio. The resolution which the screen provides is 720 x 1600 pixels, which is considered as HD. It’s 20:9 aspect ratio lets you view your favourite content the way it was meant to be seen, allowing you to play games, watch videos, and multitask effectively.

Overall, the display is good. I will rate this feature 8/10.

Design:

Galaxy A12 has an ordinary design. There is a pack of four cameras tied together at the backside of the smartphone in a rectangular shape along with a LED flash. A power button and volume keys are present at the right edge of the smartphone. On the front side, there is a selfie camera and other sensors related to call. There are sim slots available at the left edge of the smartphone. On the downside corner, an audio jack, speaker and a charging port is present. Overall, the smartphone has a decent design just like many other phones. The back is made up of plastic surely to cut the price.

Anyways, the design of the phone is decent, so I rate the design 8.5/10.

Price:

The phone is available in Pakistan in two variants, 4/64GB and 4/128GB

4/64GB version costs PKR. 28,999

4GB/128GB version is priced at PKR 32,999

Camera:

Galaxy A12 has quad-camera setup at the back. The camera result of the phone under this price range is really amazing. It has a 48MP Hi-Res Main Camera for clear, brighter photographs, a 5MP Ultra-Wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 2MP Macro lens for close-ups and a 2MP Depth camera for Live-Focus shots. There is a LED flash, Panorama and HDR. At the front, we see an 8MP f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) selfie camera.

Although the front camera’s resolution is a bit low as compared to its rear camera, under this price range, it’s acceptable.

After taking shots from Galaxy A12 I will rate its camera result 9.5/10

Chipset and performance:

Now comes another important feature of the phone which is its Chipset and performance. Galaxy A12 has the latest operating system which is the Android 10.0. It has a powerful Octa-core 2.3 GHz MediaTek MT6765 processor. Conclusively the performance of this smartphone is quite satisfactory.

Based on usage, I will give 9/10 to its chipset and performance.

Show Some Love! <3



Memory:

Galaxy A12 comes in two different variants with regard to its memory in Pakistan. The first variant has a 64 GB hard disk and 4 GB RAM. There is 128 GB storage space while a 4 GB of RAM is provided in the second variant. In addition to that, there is a dedicated slot for micro SD card with the capacity up to 1 TB.

The RAM is a bit low in my opinion, so, I will rate this 8/10

Connectivity:

The Galaxy A12 has all the WLAN options which are Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct and hotspot. There is a Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition to that, there is a GPS, Radio, NFC and USB connectivity.

The phone comes with all the needed connectivity options, so I will give it 10/10 in the connectivity section.

Sensors:

The Galaxy A12 has a wide range of sensors. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In addition to that, there is an accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass.

It has all the required sensor, So, I will give it 10/10 in this department.

Battery:

Galaxy A12 has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with 15W charging support. There is a USB C-type charger along with it as well.

Overall, the battery capacity surprised me so, I will rate its battery 9/10

Colours:

The Galaxy A12 is available in Charcol, White and Blue colour options.

Some Eye-catching Features:

The best feature of the phone is its 48MP main camera which is truly unbelievable under this price range.

Its gigantic 5,000 mAh Battery makes the phone more enriching.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which makes it design more elegant and decent.

Galaxy A12 comes with a USB Type-C support.

It has come with 128GB of storage as well.

Some Cons of the Galaxy A12:

The RAM of the phone is a bit low, 4GB.

For a gigantic battery of 5,000 mAh, the charging speed of 15W is also low. It will take time to get the phone fully charged.

Final Verdict:

After reading my review, you must thinking about purchasing this smartphone. Certainly, this smartphone deserves a chance. I’m pretty sure that Galaxy A12 will stun the market in terms of sale. I have used this phone and keenly observed all its features. Under this price range, the phone is worth buying.