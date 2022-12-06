Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Launch Seems Imminent

The tech giant, Samsung is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone dubbed, Galaxy A14 5G very soon. The handset was spotted on the BIS India, NBTC, and Geekbench websites, hinting at a few key specs. Then, it also appeared on the US FCC website with a 15W adaptor and a 5000mAh battery. The listing clearly suggests the device might debut soon. We’ve been hearing about the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for some time now, however, there’s no word from Samsung about it. The good piece of information is that you can expect the Korean conglomerate to unveil the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G soon as the smartphone’s support page has gone live on the company’s official Indian website. So, be ready!

Expected Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specs

Galaxy A14 5G also appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number SM-A146PN. The listing has clearly hinted at some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The device will come with a 15W charging adaptor and a 5000mAh battery with model number WT-S-W1. Furthermore, FCC certification revealed that the Galaxy A14 5G will support multiple 5G bands. Reports claim that it is listed with bands n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n40, n41, n77, n78, etc. The handset will support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and will also come with dual-SIM support.

Some leaked renders suggest the smartphone will come with a triple camera and a waterdrop notch. The point worth mentioning here is that it will look very similar to its predecessor— Galaxy A13. The smartphone is reported to feature a 6.8” LCD with HD+ resolution and will have a fingerprint scanner on the side.

The Galaxy A14 5G is expected to come in two SoC versions. According to reports, the US market will have the Dimensity 700 chipset, while the rest of the globe will have to settle for a mid-range Exynos processor, most probably a 1330 SoC. The handset will pack a 50MP main camera and a 13MP selfie camera. Moreover, it will likely run One UI 5 – based Android 13 out of the box. The tech giant is yet to confirm any details about the device. Stay tuned!

