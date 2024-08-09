At the beginning of this month, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G made headlines when it appeared on Geekbench, with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset. Today, another variant of the Galaxy A16 5G has appeared in the Geekbench database, but this time with a completely different System on Chip (SoC).

This new version of the Galaxy A16 5G comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 chipset. While it would be interesting to compare the performance scores of the two versions, they were tested on different versions of Geekbench, making a direct comparison difficult.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Spotted with Different Chipsets on Geekbench

The significant takeaway here is that Samsung appears to be planning to offer the Galaxy A16 5G with two different chipsets depending on the market. Specifically, the model number SM-A166P will feature the Dimensity 6300, while the SM-A166E will come with the Exynos 1380. The Exynos 1380 is a chip that Samsung has also used in other models, such as the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A35, indicating a level of consistency in performance across these devices.

The Galaxy A16 5G prototype tested on Geekbench today came with only 4GB of RAM. This raises hopes that Samsung will offer additional configurations with more RAM, providing better performance options for consumers. The RAM capacity can significantly affect the device’s performance, especially in multitasking and running more demanding applications.

In addition to the 5G models, Samsung is also working on a 4G-only version of the Galaxy A16. This suggests that Samsung is aiming to cater to a broad range of users with varying needs and preferences. Offering both 4G and 5G variants allows the company to tap into markets where 5G infrastructure is not working, or where consumers are more price-sensitive and might prefer the more affordable 4G option.

Overall, the upcoming Galaxy A16 series, with its multiple chipset options and the promise of both 4G and 5G versions, highlights Samsung’s commitment to providing versatile and accessible smartphones. As the release date approaches, more details about the exact specifications and pricing will likely emerge, offering a clearer picture of what consumers can expect from this new addition to the Galaxy A series.