Samsung Galaxy A16: What We Know So Far?

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A16 has created a buzz in the market as its One UI firmware undergoes testing. It isn’t the first time the A16 surfaced on official channels, as it has been already listed from 3C and Geekbench listings that hinted at the phone’s development, specifically for the 5G variant.

Samsung’s iconic One UI Android skin for the Galaxy A16 successfully passed initial testing. Afterward, the company updated its OTA database with the firmware code ‘A165FXXU0AXH7.’

While there are rumors that the One UI in Galaxy A16 could be based on Android 15. Its predecessor, the Galaxy A15 was launched with Android 14, so it is expected that the A16 could arrive with One UI 7 on top of Android 15. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the Geekbench test for the A16 was performed using Android 14.

Specs-wise, Geekbench listings confirmed that the Galaxy A16 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 6300, which is a budget 5G chipset. Meanwhile, for the 4G variant, Samsung is going to use the MediaTek Helio G99. Moreover, according to the rumors, the Galaxy A16 5G will feature a 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is no confirmation regarding the price and launch date of the phone but we expect it to be launched at the end of 2024.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy S25 to Exclusively Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC