Samsung Galaxy A20 / A20s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Fahad Khan Last Updated: Jan 16, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A20 tax

Samsung Galaxy A20 & A20s Tax Payable: PKR 6180 (On Passport)

Samsung Galaxy A20 & A20s Tax Payable: PKR 7865 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A20s and the Galaxy A20 import duty that needs to be paid if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

The All-New Samsung Galaxy A20/A20s exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount or you can visit any Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong) near you. Tax can be paid in any bank nearby you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.

