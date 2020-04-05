Last month, we saw Samsung’s upcoming smartphone, Galaxy A21, on Geekbench listing. We get to know some specs of the phone from the listing. Now, another variant of the phone namely Galaxy A21s is in pipeline. The Samsung Galaxy A21s Pops Up on Geekbench revealing some key specs. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Pops Up on Geekbench

The upcoming phone has appeared on the listing with the model number SM-A217F. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with the unannounced Exynos 850 SoC. Moreover, it will run Android 10 out of the box. It will also have 3 GB RAM. But surely we will get more RAM options too.

This is all that the Geekbench listing has revealed. However, some other leaks have revealed that the phone will come with 32GB and 64GB storage and have four colour options including Blue, Black, Red and White.

Moreover, the rumours also claim that it will have quad-camera setup on the back. One of them will be a 2MP macro camera.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the phones yet. But we hope to get them very soon. So stay tuned for more updates.