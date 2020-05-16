After getting many leaks and renders, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is now official. The phone has a similar design to its predecessor Galaxy A21. However, the new phone has a better camera setup, more RAM options and a larger battery. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Lands with Better Camera Setup

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. The phone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 13MP front camera to take beautiful selfies. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup. The back setup includes a 48MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules. To keep the price low, the phone has come with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Moreover, the phone has an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz. The phone will come in a number of variants. It has come with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM and 32/64GB expandable storage. So, there will be a plenty of combinations.

Furthermore, the phone runs OneUI Core on top of Android 10. Additionally, the phone has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Moreover, the phone will be available in black, white, blue and red colours. The starting price of the phone is €200. The price and availability in other markets are not known yet.