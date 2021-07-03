At the start of the month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A22 5G. Ever since we were hearing that a 4G model was on its way too. Now, officially but silently, Samsung has launched Galaxy A22 4G. Obviously, there will be a difference in the chipsets. But let’s see whether there are more differences or not.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G silently Launched

First of all, the phone is currently available in India at the price rate of $248. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But it is for sure that Samsung will launch this phone in Pakistan very soon. Anyhow, the phone is available in two colours, black and mint. Moreover, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It comes with a 6.4″ 720×1600 Super AMOLED display with 600 nits maximum brightness in High Brightness Mode. It measures 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm and weighs 186g. The phone has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48 MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, as well as a couple of 2 MP f/2.4 decorative depth and macro sensors. At the front, there is a 13 MP f/2.2 camera.

Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t name the specific chipset used. The only thing about the chipset we know so far is that its CPU speed tops out at 2 GHz for the big core cluster and 1.8 GHz for the little core cluster. Also, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. It has a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Other key specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD expansion, dual-SIM support and a triple-slot arrangement.

Check Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Design and Colours Revealed



