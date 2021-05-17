On Monday, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G phone has received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) and became a part of the rumour mill. It is to be expected that the phone will come in 4G and 5G models.

Both models will have almost a similar list of specifications, though with distinct chipsets to offer different network capabilities. It is to be romuored that the Samsung Galaxy A22 will have a waterdrop-style display notch and a triple rear camera setup. Samsung will use the same design language that it offered with the Galaxy A32 and the Galaxy A52 recently.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Receives Bluetooth Certification

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in five distinct variants, with model numbers SM-A226B-DS, SM-A226B-DSN, SM-A226B, SM-A226BR-DSN, and SM-A226BR-N. These could be associated with the models coming to different regions.

Some renders suggest that its design could be very similar to the Galaxy A32 and will be available in Black, Green, Purple, and White colours.

The upcoming phone will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The powerhouse will be fueled with a 5,000mAh battery and include 15W fast charging support. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will have weigh 205 grams and measure 9mm in thickness.

