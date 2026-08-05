Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy A27 5G in Pakistan, bringing a mix of artificial intelligence features, powerful hardware, and long-term software support to its mid-range smartphone lineup. The new device is now available for booking through authorized distributors at a retail price of Rs. 119,999.

One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy A27 5G is its Awesome Intelligence suite, which adds several AI-powered tools designed to improve the user experience. These include Circle to Search, allowing users to search anything on the screen with a simple gesture, Object Eraser for removing unwanted objects from photos, Voice Transcription for converting speech into text, and Create Your Own Filters, enabling users to personalize their photos. Samsung says the phone also includes several other AI features to simplify everyday tasks.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched in Pakistan With AI Features, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

The Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling, gaming, and video playback. The display will deliver vibrant colors and sharp visuals for entertainment and daily use.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor built on a 4nm process. The chipset comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while users can further expand the storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy A27 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor for close-up shots. On the front, the phone features a 12MP HDR selfie camera for clearer photos and video calls.

Samsung has also focused on durability and long-term reliability. The Galaxy A27 5G carries an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance and includes both a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock for secure access.

A major software advantage of the new phone is Samsung’s commitment to six Android OS upgrades along with six years of security updates, giving users longer software support than many smartphones in the same price category.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging, providing enough power to last throughout the day with quick charging support when needed.

Available Colors:

The Galaxy A27 5G is available in four color options: Light Pink, Light Green, Blue, and Black.

With AI-powered features, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a capable Snapdragon processor, a 50MP OIS camera, and extended software support, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G aims to offer a well-rounded package for users looking for a feature-rich mid-range smartphone. It is now open for pre-orders across Pakistan through Samsung’s authorized sales channels.

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