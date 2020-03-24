There is good news for Samsung users that the company has launched an affordable smartphone, Galaxy A31. The phone has some improved specs as compared to the M31. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.4″ Super AMOLED screen. interestingly, the screen has a 1080p+ resolution. Galaxy A31 has a U-shaped notch to house the 20MP selfie camera. Also, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Goes Official with Massive Battery

The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 48MP main sensor (f/2.0 aperture, 0.8µm pixels), 8MP ultrawide-angle cam (123°), a 5MP dedicated macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor.

Furthermore, Samsung has not revealed some information about the chipset. It has two Cortex-A75 CPU cores making the phone’s performance faster as compared to M31.

Moreover, the phone has 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage options. The good news is that you can expand the storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. One of the prominent features of the phone is that it has come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The phone is available in four colours i.e. Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White. The company has not revealed any pricing and availability detail yet.