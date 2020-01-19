Samsung has just recently revealed the two members of Galaxy A-series 2020, A51 and A71. Both smartphones have come with some amazing specs. Now, the company is planning to launch more affordable phones, Galaxy A31 and A41. Samsung Galaxy A31 and A41 camera and battery Specs revealed. Let’s have a look at the specs of both the upcoming phones.

Samsung Galaxy A31 and A41 Specs Leak

According to the leak, the upcoming A31 will come with a dual-camera setup on the back. The setup will include 48MP main shooter alongside a 5MP macro shooter. Moreover, the phone will come with a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh cell.

The Galaxy A41 phone will most probably have a 48MP main shooter. Moreover, on the front, the phone will have a 25MP selfie camera. Additionally, the previous rumours reveal that both phones will come with 64GB base storage. In my opinion, both phones will feature 4GB of RAM.

Both phones will come with Android Pie out of the box. The display of both the phones will range between 6.2-6.5 inch display.

This is all that we know so far about the devices. We will surely get more information about the devices in the coming days. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.