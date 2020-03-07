We have reported earlier that some of Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones are in pipeline. Some of them have already appeared on some listings. Now Samsung Galaxy A31 has got the Bluetooth certification. It means the launch of the phone is quite imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Gets Bluetooth Certification

The phone has appeared on Bluetooth SIG’s website with model number SM-A315F/DS. The listing has revealed that the phone will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. This is all the listing has revealed. But thanks to Geekbench, we got some other specs of the phone.

The Geekbench listing has revealed that the Galaxy A31 will run Android 10 out of the box. Moreover, it will have 4GB RAM and MediaTek’s MT6768V/CA, which could be the Helio P65 SoC.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far from the listings. But there are some rumours which claim that the phone will come with 64GB of storage. Also, it will come with the powerful 5,000 mAh battery.

The photography lovers will be happy to know that the phone will come with a 48MP main camera on the back. But it is not clear whether it will be a dual-camera phone or triple camera. Let’s wait and watch what the company will bring in the phone.